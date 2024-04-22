Rao Inderjit has nothing more than ‘jumlebaazi’ to offer: JJP candidate

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram April 21

“Gurgaon needs a leader who is connected with the issues on the ground and can take stand for the constituency and community. The BJP minister and incumbent MP Rao Inderjit has nothing more than ‘Jumlebaazi’ to offer and now, people know this and will look for change,” said rapper Rahul Yadav, aka Fazilpuria, the JJP candidate for the Gurgaon constituency.

Fazilpuria, known for his flamboyant style and credited with popularising Haryanvi rap in Bollywood, has been fielded by the party to tap youth voters along with Ahirs, which form the major vote bank in the constituency. The choice has raised many eyebrows, as 34-year-old wrapper defies all norms of a conventional politician and is pitted against one of the strongest Lok Sabha candidates of the BJP, a five-time MP from the region, Rao Inderjit Singh. The rapper entered politics in 2020 after coming in touch with JJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Since then, he has participated in protests demanding a separate Ahir regiment in the Army and publicly spoken about local issues, including the condition of roads in the NCR city, irrigation water supply and unemployment.

“There are several issues that need attention. I have been raising the demand for the formation of an Ahir regiment and have been on the ground with my community. They know who will fight for them and who is just offering fake promises,” Fazilpuria said.

According to JJP leader, his popularity among the Yadav community youth is expected to be a magic potion as they believe he is more connected to voters than Inderit. However, Fazilpuria is currently in the eye of a storm. On March 30, the Gurugram Police booked the rapper and YouTuber Elvish Yadav over a music video that featured snakes and was allegedly shot in a city mall.

Fazilpuria and others were booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, along with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Wildlife Protection Act.

