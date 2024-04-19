Rising population of stray dogs in Panipat

Packs of stray dogs in Panipat have become a major source of inconvenience for the city residents. The locals often complain of stray dogs roaming freely on roads, highlighting the failure of the Municipal Corporation of Panipat to control the rising population of the canines in the city. The civic body officials must launch a drive to contain their population at the earliest. —Deepak Saluja, Panipat

Drain raises a stink in Kaithal

The uncovered Gyeong drain passing through Sector 18 of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Kaithal has become a significant health hazard. Constructed decades ago, it was built to drain out rainwater. However, now it has turned into a huge stinking nullah. Sewage from many localities and a local government district hospital is being allowed to flow into the drain. The district administration should wake up from its slumber and ensure that the stinking drain is covered on priority. —Satish Seth, Kaithal

Haphazard parking in Sonepat

The main Sonepat market road near Kachey Quarter is highly congested, and the haphazard parking on the roadside exacerbates the situation as commuters have to daily wait in long traffic jams. The road is encroached on by showroom owners as well as e-rickshaw drivers. The authorities should take note of the problem on priority. —Deepak Kumar, Sonepat

