Rs 7.24 crore cash, liquor seized

Chandigarh, May 7

In order to conduct the General Election in Haryana in a fair, free and transparent manner, the Election Commission and other enforcement agencies have kept a continuous vigil on the movement of illicit liquor, drugs and cash. A total of Rs 7.24 crore has been seized so far. Apart from this, illicit liquor, drugs and valuables worth Rs 30.05 crore have also been seized. Notably, this figure is much more than the items seized in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2014 and 2019.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said, “A total of Rs 7.24 crore in cash, 3,87,332.77 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 12.94 lakh and narcotics worth Rs 12.55 crore have been seized so far. Apart from this, valuables worth Rs 1.80 crore and other items worth Rs 2.76 crore have also been seized.”

