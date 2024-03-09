Sangeeta Phogat, 2 others move Punjab and Haryana High Court over WFI election

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Sangeeta Phogat and two other wrestlers have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for setting aside the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) executive committee election held on December 21, 2023.

The petitioners contended it was in violation of the constitution of the federation, National Sports Development Code of India 2011 and a judgment passed by a Division Bench of the Delhi High.

In their petition placed before the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, the petitioners also sought directions to the Union of India to stop the “suspended president of the suspended executive committee of the wrestling Federation of India” from managing the day-to-day activities and administration of WFI.

Directions were also sought not to permit him to organise any wrestling events/championship/ selection trials by using WFI’s name during the suspension period.

The petitioners added that they were constrained to approach the high court as the WFI’s suspended executive committee was organising parallel selection trials on the WFI letterhead on March 10 and 11, simultaneously with the selection trials organised by the WFI ad-hoc committee for the same dates for upcoming senior Asian Wrestling Championships and Asian OG Qualifier Wrestling Tournaments.

The petitioners were “players of wrestling”, but their voice was not being heard, it was added.

Taking up the petition against the Union of India, the Indian Olympic Association, the Wrestling Federation of India and another respondent filed through counsel Narender Singh, Justice Bhardwaj issued notice of motion and notice regarding stay.

