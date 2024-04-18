Slow lifting of produce causes space crunch

Residents and visitors to the Sirsa grain market have often complained about the slow lifting of produce, resulting in a space crunch there. Bags of wheat and mustard can be seen stacked on market roads, making it difficult for people to move around and the roads are often blocked. The district administration is requested to look into the matter and expedite the lifting of grains. Jaswinder Singh, Sirsa

Round up stray cattle in Yamunanagar

The stray cattle menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Herds of stray cows and buffaloes can be seen roaming freely on roads, streets and in busy areas of the city.

Besides disrupting the traffic movement on roads, the presence of these animals also causes accidents as commuters often fail to spot them. The MC authorities should launch a drive to round up the stray cattle at the earliest. Praveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Haphazard parking in Karnal

Haphazard parking of vehicles and encroachment on roads by shopkeepers regularly contribute to frequent traffic jams on major roads of Karnal. Despite the police’s efforts to tow away the vehicles of the offenders, the situation remains grim. The authorities should take note of the problem and implement strict measures to promptly address it. Sidharth Kumar, Karnal

