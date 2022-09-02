Sonali Phogat's assistant eyed her agri land, reveal Goa Police

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 1

Indicating property angle in the murder case of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat, the Goa police investigation has revealed that Sonali’s personal assistant (PA), Sudhir Sangwan, was trying to take a portion of her land on lease for 10 years.

Documents accessed by the Goa Police from her farmhouse in Dhandur village revealed that Sangwan had prepared documents of the lease deed. The unsigned documents revealed that Sonali owned 50 kanals of agriculture land, of which Sudhir was trying to get one fourth portion of the land on lease for a period of 10 years at a paltry sum of Rs 60,000.

Sources revealed that he had also got appointment in the online mode from the Tehsil office in Hisar for the registration of the lease deed on three different occasions, July 25 and August 12 and another unknown date, but the registration deed could not be registered due to unknown reasons.

The documents indicated that Sudhir had applied for the appointment of the lease deed in the sub-registrar’s office of the Revenue Department in Hisar on July 7 and got the appointment for July 25. Again, he applied on August 8 and was allotted August 12 as per the schedule. But the deed could not be registered as the two parties, Sudhir and land owner Sonali, did not reach the office on the scheduled days, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Goa police also searched her house in the Sant Nagar locality and found a bottle of liquor from her room. The police also took the details of the property and bank accounts.

The police went to the two banks – one nationalized bank and another private bank – and took the details of the bank accounts. The police officials, however, refused to divulge details of the amount of money in the bank accounts or transaction details.

