Stone of Rs 1.75-cr RMC road project laid in Ballabhgarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma today laid the foundation stone of the Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC) road project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore in Sector-2 of the Ballabhgarh assembly constituency. The road will be constructed by HSVP.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sharma said that development works are being undertaken at a fast pace in Ballabhgarh constituency The Transport Minister also highlighted the collaborative efforts of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, which has resulted in efficient management of drainage issues and transformation of unpaved roads in the constituency. He also claimed that remarkable progress hadbeen made in the realm of education within Ballabhgarh. Developmental projects, including the Mini Secretariat, construction of RMC roads and RCC roads, have been undertaken by the state government.