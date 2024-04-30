SUV collides with sweeping machine, 1 dead

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 29

A 32-year-old factory owner, who got critically injured in a road accident at the Vatika underpass on the Sohna road on Saturday night, succumbed to his injuries last night in a hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Malibu Town and the owner of SSP Components, Sector 7, IMT, Manesar.

On Saturday night, his SUV collided with a sweeping machine of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation that was engaged in cleaning the underpass.

It is alleged that the accident was caused due to the negligence of the sweeping machine’s driver, who did not even put a stop sign, reflector or barricade while cleaning.

A senior police officer said they had not received any complaint yet and the action would be taken as per the law.

Manoj Tyagi of the IMT Industrial Association said despite efforts, the Sharma succumbed to his injuries last night at a private hospital.

“This news comes as a profound shock to all of us. Sharma’s death has left a significant void in our industry. The accident could have been averted if the sweeping machine’s driver had taken the safety measures,” Tyagi added.

