Team Haryana shine in fencing at National Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

The state’s winning streak continued at the 37th National Games in Goa on Monday, with the state bagging gold medals in both individual and team fencing events.

Tanishka of Karnal put up a stellar performance to win the individual gold, while Tanishka Khatri, Sheetal Dalal, Prachi Lohan and Tannu Gulia clinched the gold in the team event. A total of two gold and four bronze medals have come into Haryana’s kitty in fencing.

Till the time of writing the news, Haryana had bagged 45 medals, including 18 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.

#Karnal