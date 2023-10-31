Team Haryana shine in fencing at National Games

Chandigarh, October 30
The state’s winning streak continued at the 37th National Games in Goa on Monday, with the state bagging gold medals in both individual and team fencing events.
Tanishka of Karnal put up a stellar performance to win the individual gold, while Tanishka Khatri, Sheetal Dalal, Prachi Lohan and Tannu Gulia clinched the gold in the team event. A total of two gold and four bronze medals have come into Haryana’s kitty in fencing.
Till the time of writing the news, Haryana had bagged 45 medals, including 18 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...