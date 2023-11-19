Three burnt alive in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 18

Two truck drivers and an assistant of one of the drivers were reportedly burnt alive after two trucks collided and caught fire near Pipli Majra village on Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib NH in the district on Saturday night.

Pratap Nagar police station SHO Jasbir Singh said the deceased could not be identified yet. He said a truck was registered in the name of a person belonging to Hisar district, while the other vehicle was registered in the name of a Ghaziabad-based company.

He said, “Immediately after collision, both the trucks caught fire. I think there were three persons, including two drivers, in the vehicles. They were trapped and burnt alive.” He added three more fire engines were called after six failed to douse the fire.

#Paonta Sahib #Yamunanagar