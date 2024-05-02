Three file nominations in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 1

The filing of nomination papers for the Faridabad seat has begun as a total of three candidates filed their papers today. Though the nomination process had started formally on Monday, no paper had been filed on the first two days.

The candidates who filed the nomination include Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP’s) Nalin Hooda, Buland Bharat Party’s Satyadev Yadav and Independent candidate Swami Rajendra Dev.

Tanya Hooda filed the papers as a covering candidate for JJP’s Nalin Hooda. They submitted their papers before District Election Officer Vikram Singh.

It is reported that the nomination process for the candidates contesting the General Lok Sabha Election had started on April 29 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued the formal notification.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad