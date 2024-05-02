Three file nominations in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 1
The filing of nomination papers for the Faridabad seat has begun as a total of three candidates filed their papers today. Though the nomination process had started formally on Monday, no paper had been filed on the first two days.
The candidates who filed the nomination include Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP’s) Nalin Hooda, Buland Bharat Party’s Satyadev Yadav and Independent candidate Swami Rajendra Dev.
Tanya Hooda filed the papers as a covering candidate for JJP’s Nalin Hooda. They submitted their papers before District Election Officer Vikram Singh.
It is reported that the nomination process for the candidates contesting the General Lok Sabha Election had started on April 29 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued the formal notification.
