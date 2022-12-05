'Tirtha Mitra' portal launched

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal today, launched a “Tirtha Mitra portal” and said the people should come forward for the development of pilgrimage spots.

The CM, while addressing a gathering on the occasion of “48-kos Tirtha Sammelan” at Kurukshetra University, said, “The Haryana Government has been making all efforts to develop the Tirthas (pilgrimage centres) and the locals should also help in developing these spots. Whether it is a village or a city, the locals should form committees, contribute and prepare plans for the development of these pilgrimage spots. The government will play the role of an ally in these works.” The CM said the priority of works to be done at pilgrimage spots should be fixed. The Chief Minister said all pilgrimage spots of 48-kos are being developed and so whenever tourists will come here, he/she will come with a proper plan of visiting all pilgrimage sites. It will generate employment opportunities for the locals and increase their income.

