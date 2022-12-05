'Tirtha Mitra' portal launched

Kurukshetra, December 4
Chief Minister Manohar Lal today, launched a “Tirtha Mitra portal” and said the people should come forward for the development of pilgrimage spots.
The CM, while addressing a gathering on the occasion of “48-kos Tirtha Sammelan” at Kurukshetra University, said, “The Haryana Government has been making all efforts to develop the Tirthas (pilgrimage centres) and the locals should also help in developing these spots. Whether it is a village or a city, the locals should form committees, contribute and prepare plans for the development of these pilgrimage spots. The government will play the role of an ally in these works.” The CM said the priority of works to be done at pilgrimage spots should be fixed. The Chief Minister said all pilgrimage spots of 48-kos are being developed and so whenever tourists will come here, he/she will come with a proper plan of visiting all pilgrimage sites. It will generate employment opportunities for the locals and increase their income.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...
India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister
Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...
Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore
3 accused have been arrested