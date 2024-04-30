To prevent water wastage, FMDA to implement online monitoring system

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 29

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), responsible for managing major water supply lines within the civic limits, has commenced work on implementing an online monitoring system to curb leakage and wastage of drinking water. Currently, the city is grappling with a shortage of over 125 MLD of water.

A senior FMDA official said, “The department is examining the SCADA system (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) introduced by the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) and the Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) two years ago, aiming to deploy state-of-the-art technology for monitoring the supply network in the city.”

20-25% gets lost Currently, the city receives a supply ranging from 300 to 325 MLD against a demand of 450 MLD.

“It is estimated that 20 to 25 per cent of water is lost or pilfered due to vulnerabilities in the network, as there is no continuous supervision,” a senior FMDA official said.

He emphasised that while the primary objective behind this initiative was to mitigate pilferage or leakage from the supply lines, the system was expected to enhance the network’s efficiency, which has suffered from poor management.

He further emphasised that while the primary objective behind this initiative is to mitigate pilferage or leakage from the supply lines, the system is expected to enhance the network’s efficiency, which has suffered from poor management. It is believed that inadequate data and insufficient control over the system have been major contributors to the water supply crisis experienced in various parts of the city, particularly during the summers.

“It is estimated that 20 to 25 per cent of water is lost or pilfered due to vulnerabilities in the network, as there is no continuous supervision,” added the official.

The SCADA is a combination of software and hardware components designed to control processes (such as supply) locally or remotely, monitor real-time data, and interact with devices like sensors, valves, pumps and motors through human-machine interface (HMI) software.

According to an official, this technology promises better management by reducing wastage and theft. The system is expected to facilitate monitoring and prompt action to rectify faults through online monitoring.

Currently, the city receives a supply ranging from 300 to 325 MLD against a demand of 450 MLD, as reported by the authorities concerned. “Due to mismanagement and inadequate maintenance of the current water supply system, a water supply mafia has emerged in the city, leaving residents at the receiving end,” said Vishnu Goel, a resident.

Vishal Bansal, chief engineer of the water division at FMDA, said the department plans to introduce a high-tech monitoring system for water supply within the next two months, with ongoing analysis of the SCADA system. He also appealed to residents not to utilise drinking water for gardening or washing vehicles during the summer months.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad