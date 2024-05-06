 What Our Readers Say: Rising pollution chokes Gurugram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • What Our Readers Say: Rising pollution chokes Gurugram

What Our Readers Say: Rising pollution chokes Gurugram

What Our Readers Say: Rising pollution chokes Gurugram


Even as the worsening air quality is choking Gurugram residents, the Municipal Corporation has failed to curb the burning of garbage here. The practice is most prevalent in the DLF areas. We have been pleading with the authorities for months to resolve this problem, but no action has been taken against the offenders so far. The state government must take corrective measures to address the problem of air pollution at the earliest. —Riya Malhotra, Gurugram

Put up signs near under-construction roads

The construction and repair of roads often cause inconvenience to commuters as the authorities fail to issue traffic advisories and alternative route plans on time. Motorists lose out on precious time and fuel as they suddenly come across blocked roads and have to take alternative routes at the last minute. A motorcyclist recently died after falling from an under-construction flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as the contractors had not put up any signs or instructions to warn commuters. The government should direct the contractors and agencies concerned to instal signage at construction sites and the police to issue traffic advisories in advance. —AK Gaur, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Contaminated water supply continues in rohtak

The authorities have failed to address the problem of the contaminated water supply. Residents have raised the issue multiple times, but to no avail. The issue has also been highlighted in the media. Residents are looking for a solution to the problem. The officials concerned should look into the problem on an urgent basis as water is a basic necessity. Providing clean drinking water should be the top priority of the authorities. —Chaman Lal, Rohtak

Walls, chowks in kurukshetra defaced

Walls and chowks are being defaced with posters in Kurukshetra city. Besides, paintings made on walls for beautification have been defaced. The authorities must take action against those people who get these posters printed and pasted. The officials concerned should also ensure that the chowks and walls are cleared of posters. —Sanjeev Kumar, Kurukshetra

Unscheduled power cuts in Yamunanagar

With the onset of the summers, unscheduled power cuts have become a cause for concern for residents. For several days, the power cuts have been a routine affair in urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district. These are adversely impacting the life of common people. The authorities should ensure uninterrupted power supply in the summers so that the residents, especially the elderly, do not face problems. —Gulshan, Yamunanagar

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal