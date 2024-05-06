What Our Readers Say: Rising pollution chokes Gurugram

Even as the worsening air quality is choking Gurugram residents, the Municipal Corporation has failed to curb the burning of garbage here. The practice is most prevalent in the DLF areas. We have been pleading with the authorities for months to resolve this problem, but no action has been taken against the offenders so far. The state government must take corrective measures to address the problem of air pollution at the earliest. —Riya Malhotra, Gurugram

The construction and repair of roads often cause inconvenience to commuters as the authorities fail to issue traffic advisories and alternative route plans on time. Motorists lose out on precious time and fuel as they suddenly come across blocked roads and have to take alternative routes at the last minute. A motorcyclist recently died after falling from an under-construction flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as the contractors had not put up any signs or instructions to warn commuters. The government should direct the contractors and agencies concerned to instal signage at construction sites and the police to issue traffic advisories in advance. —AK Gaur, Faridabad

The authorities have failed to address the problem of the contaminated water supply. Residents have raised the issue multiple times, but to no avail. The issue has also been highlighted in the media. Residents are looking for a solution to the problem. The officials concerned should look into the problem on an urgent basis as water is a basic necessity. Providing clean drinking water should be the top priority of the authorities. —Chaman Lal, Rohtak

Walls and chowks are being defaced with posters in Kurukshetra city. Besides, paintings made on walls for beautification have been defaced. The authorities must take action against those people who get these posters printed and pasted. The officials concerned should also ensure that the chowks and walls are cleared of posters. —Sanjeev Kumar, Kurukshetra

With the onset of the summers, unscheduled power cuts have become a cause for concern for residents. For several days, the power cuts have been a routine affair in urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district. These are adversely impacting the life of common people. The authorities should ensure uninterrupted power supply in the summers so that the residents, especially the elderly, do not face problems. —Gulshan, Yamunanagar

