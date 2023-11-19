Yamunanagar and Jagadhri MC team shifts stray cattle to gaushalas

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 18

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, has caught 10 stray cattle from Ward 13, falling in the Yamunanagar area of the MC.

The members of the team later left these animals in different gaushalas of the district. The action was taken under a drive, which aims to rid the twin cities of cattle menace. The team was headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt. They reportedly carried out the drive in Ward 13 on Friday and caught 10 cattle. The MC has formed two teams headed by Dutt and another CSI Harjeet Singh to catch stray animals and shift them to gaushalas.

