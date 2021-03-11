2 Una youths drown

Our Correspondent

Una, AUGUST 13

Two youths, both residents of Lower Bhadsali village in Haroli subdivision of Una district, drowned in the Swan river in Lower Badheda village today. The deceased have been identified as Sahil and Jatin.

Sources said four friends — Sahil, Jatin, Aditya and Abhay — decided to take a swim in the Swan river. They reached the banks in Lower Badheda village and ventured into the water.

Aditya and Abhay said after some time, they decided to return to the banks while Sahil and Jatin decided to remain in the water for some more time. They said as soon as they came out of the water, they realised that Sahil and Jatin could not be seen.

The duo raised an alarm and some migrant workers who live in temporary huts near the river banks rushed to the spot to locate the two youths. While the fire and police departments were informed, the migrant workers recovered a body. The other one was recovered an hour later by fire officials.

The Una police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination at the Una district hospital from where these were handed over to the family members.