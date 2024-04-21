2 villagers die as car rolls down gorge in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 20

Two persons, including the Khadjota panchayat up-pradhan, were killed and one seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-metre deep gorge at Lahra in the Salooni subdivision of Chamba district late Friday night.

The deceased were identified as up-pradhan Nagesh Kumar (36), a resident of Siyul village, and Chaturu Ram (46) of Lahara village who ran a fair price shop.

The injured, Kuldeep Kumar (41), is undergoing treatment at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the mishap occurred on the Chakoli-Dhalla-Lahara road. Villagers alerted authorities on coming to know of the car crash, leading to rescue efforts and medical aid for the injured.

The police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

