4 candidates file nominations on Day 1

Shimla, May 7
The notifications for the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly constituencies, where byelections will be held on June 1, were issued today.
The respective Returning Officers issued the notification for the four Lok Sabha seats of Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla (SC) and six Assembly segments of Dharamsala, Gagret and Kutlehar (Una), Sujanpur and Barsar (Hamirpur) and Lahaul Spiti today as per the schedule announced by Election Commission of India (ECI).
A spokesperson of the Election Department said here today that as per the notification, nominations can be filed from May 7 to May 14 (11 am to 3 pm) at the designated locations and before the designated Returning Officers (RO) and AROs. However, nominations will not be filed on May 11 and 12 being public holidays.
Voting for all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly segments will take place on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
Meanwhile, four nomination papers were filed on the first day today for the four parliamentary constituencies. No nominations were filed in any of the Assembly constituencies going for byelections.
BSP candidate Anil Kumar (31) from Ghundwin village in Rohnat, Sirmaur, filed nomination for Shimla (SC) seat, Ramesh Chand Sarthi (50) of Gindpur village in Bharwain tehsil in Una filed his nomination as an Independent from Hamirpur, Mahesh Kumar Saini (45) from Sihan village in Balh filed his nomination from the Himachal Janta Party from Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Ashutosh Mahant (38)from Dhalpur in Kullu filed his nomination as an Independent from Mandi. No nominations were filed from Kangra seat on the first day.
