Rs 40-lakh plan to restore bridge

Mandi, October 7
The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared an estimate of Rs 40 lakh to restore a damaged Bailey bridge on the Suketi river to connect the historical Panchvaktra temple with Mandi town. The bridge was damaged due to floods on July 10.
PWD XEN Suresh Kaushal said, “The department has sent a Rs 4.5-crore proposal to the Centre for constructing a motorable bridge on the Suketi. Till the funds are approved, the department has prepared an estimate of Rs 40 lakh to restore the broken Bailey bridge temporarily.”
