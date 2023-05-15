Anurag: Wrestlers must end stir, wait for court decision

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 14

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said wrestlers agitating at Jantar Mantar must stop their protest and wait for the court decision patiently.

He said this while talking to the media on the sidelines of a public meeting in Bhoranj near here today.

Anurag said every demand of players had been addressed and even the Supreme Court had given directions as per the law. He said an FIR was registered and law would prevail in the matter. “Sports activities, including trials and selections, for various games have also been restored and an ad hoc committee has been formed to run the affairs of the wrestling federation.”

Speaking on the BJP defeat in Karnataka, Anurag said the previous regime had done huge development there and now it was the responsibility of the coming government to meet the public expectations.

Reverting on the comment of CM Sukhvinder Sukhu that the Himachal Model worked in Karnataka, he said it was not able to provide even water to people in the state despite delay in summer. He said ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur had done commendable work for the development of the state. “In the past six months, the Sukhu government could not deliver any good to the state. The Congress government failed to keep the poll promises,” Anurag added.

Earlier, her addressed public meetings in the Hamirpur, Bhoranj and Sujanpur Assembly constituencies and urged the youth to refrain from drug abuse.