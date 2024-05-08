Around 250 election plaints filed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

Even as elections in the state were notified today, the state Election Department has already received close to 250 complaints. A big chunk (180) of these complaints pertain to the violation of model code of conduct. With electioneering likely to get more intense following the notification of the last phase of elections, the flow of complaints is also likely to increase.

On expected lines, most of the complaints have been received from the Mandi parliamentary constituency where Vikramaditya Singh and Kangana Ranaut are engaged in an bitter war of words. “One reason for higher complaints from the Mandi parliamentary segment is that campaigning in other constituencies hasn’t picked up pace yet,” said an official from the Election Department.

As per the officials, a substantial number complaints pertaining to the model code of conduct are against the government employees and officials. “Mostly, it’s about people complaining about overstay of government officials and employee at one place,” the official said.

