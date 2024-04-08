‘Book Sukhu for slander’, ex-Congress MLA files plaint

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 7

Sudhir Sharma, a former Congress MLA who is now contesting the Dharamsala Assembly bypoll as the BJP candidate, has filed a police complaint against Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In a complaint sent to the SP, Kangra, and the state DGP, Sudhir has stated, “I am writing to bring to your notice a serious case of criminal defamation and misleading people, associated with Sukhu.”

“I am a former minister and four-time MLA and am contesting the byelection from Dharamsala on the BJP ticket. Recently, a video and media reports have emerged from my constituency, falling under your jurisdiction, regarding a misleading speech made by Sukhu in the Kutlehar area of Una district on April 4,” Sudhir said in his complaint to the police.

He alleged that in a public address, Sukhu “spread false information among the public for his personal gain”.

Sukhu alleged that the rebel MLAs were sold for Rs 15 crore each.

“A baseless allegation has been levelled against me and the other MLAs who have recently joined the BJP and are fighting elections,” he said. “It is extremely worrying that public money was used by the CM for his visit to Kutlehar. Given the gravity of this matter and its ramifications, I urge you to take immediate action and register a criminal FIR against Sukhu for defaming me as a public servant and misleading the public. I am committed to the pursuit of justice in this matter and am confident that you will handle this matter with utmost promptness and diligence,” Sudhir said.

Earlier, Sudhir had sent a defamation notice to the CM on similar charges. The war of words between Congress leaders and rebels is getting shriller in the campaign for the Assembly byelections and the Lok Sabha elections.

