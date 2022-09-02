Congress making false promises: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 1

The Congress is making an “unsuccessful attempt” to befool people by offering guarantees and making false promises, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said that when even Congress workers did not have faith in the party leaders, how would people believe their statements, especially when their leaders were making contradictory statements.

Why no free power in Chhattisgarh The BJP government is already giving 125 units of free electricity to people. Why Bhupesh Baghel has not offered free electricity to the people of Chhattisgarh, which is an energy rich state. —Suresh Bhardwaj, Urban Development Minister

Bhardwaj said that on the one hand, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that they would not bow before the Central government, on the other, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said yesterday that assistance would be sought from Delhi.

He asked the Congress from where it would arrange funds for the old pension scheme and why the old pension scheme had not been restored in Congress-ruled states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

He said that the Congress, which ruled the country for 70 years, was now talking of women empowerment. In 2021, the highest number of rape cases in the country were registered in Rajasthan.

He said that Congress president Pratibha Singh had described the Gudiya rape case as a minor incident and MLA Vikramaditya Singh used “indecent” language for a Scheduled Caste woman BJP leader while the BJP had elevated a tribal woman to the highest post of President of the country.

The minister said that the Congress was today boasting of being farmer friendly but it had not fulfilled the promise it had made in Rajasthan to waive the loans of farmers within 10 days of the formation of government.

