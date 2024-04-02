Congress to deliberate on candidates in Delhi on April 6

Shimla, April 1
Deliberations on candidate selection for the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly by-polls is likely to begin with the return of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.
The Chief Minister will be returning after paying obeisance at the Tirupati temple with his family. Both Chief Minister and state Congress president Pratibha Singh will be going to Delhi to attend the election committee meeting on April 6. It is expected that the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections as well as six Assembly bypoll could be declared anytime after April 6.
The BJP has already got a head start in the campaign as it has announced all its candidates. The Congress is not in a position to field any of its sitting MLA in the present political scenario, so the hunt is on to find formidable candidates, who can wrest the Lok Sabha seats from the BJP.
The Congress is also facing the dilemma whether to give ticket to the BJP rebels in the six bypoll or introduce new faces.
