Couple killed, son critical as car falls into nullah in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), April 15
A couple was killed and two others injured when a car met fell into a nullah near a village here on Monday morning, police said.
The incident occurred when Subhash Chand, his wife Ranjana Devi, son Ankush and daughter-in-law Ankita were going from their home in Jajjar Gehrwin to Markandeya in this district, they said.
Chand who was driving the car suddenly lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a nullah near Delag village on the Mataur-Shimla National Highway, they added.
Passers-by rescued the victims and rushed them to a hospital here where Chand and his wife died during treatment, the police said.
Both Ankita and Ankush were referred to AIIMS-Bilaspur from the zonal hospital, where considering the serious condition of Ankush, he was referred to the PGI hospital in Chandigarh, they said.
Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Dhiman said a case has been registered in this regard and the police are probing the cause of the accident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation
Says Opposition is only trying to find an excuse for their i...
Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29
On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...
21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’
The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...
Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for 2022 Goa Assembly polls
Chanpreet Singh was earlier arrested by CBI too in the same ...
2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts
Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high comman...