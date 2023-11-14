Cryptocurrency scam: Seven vehicles seized

Shimla, November 13
The Special Investigation Team probing the multi-crore cryptocurrency seized seven vehicles today. These included a KIA Sonnet (HP 56C- 0007), Maruti Swift (HP22E-8005), KIA Sonnet (HP21C-1910), Tata Nexon (HP86-4663), i10 Grand (HP65-8489), Creta (HP82-7440) and a Fortuner (HP65B-0004).
The SIT has so far made 199 arrests in the multi-crore scam. Those arrested include four police personnel, a Home Guard and one woman constable. The investment in the scam began in 2018 and assumed gigantic proportions in just five years, duping people of their hard-earned money. Only 350 complaints were filed until a few days back even as more than one lakh investors have invested in the Rs 2,500-crore scam.
