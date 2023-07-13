Damaged pvt property to be covered under MGNREGA

Tribune News Service

shimla, July 12

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh today said that damage caused to private property would be covered under MGNREGA. “The state government has decided that the repair, refurbishment, maintenance and renovation of public and private properties in rural areas will be taken up under MGNREGA without the prior approval of the gram sabha, panchayat samiti and the zila parishad,” he added.

The minister said that Deputy Commissioners could give approval and the ex-post facto approval of the gram sabha, panchayat samiti and the zila parishad may also be obtained.

Anirudh said that the government had taken note of the damage caused to private property due to flashfloods and landslides triggered by incessant rain and decided that any loss to private infrastructure, including the one built under the MGNREGA, would be covered under the new guidelines.

“Any individual work up to the limit of Rs 1 lakh will be covered under the new directions. Cement for such works can be procured from the open market,” he added.

