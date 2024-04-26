Damaged road irks commuters

THE Kasumpti-Vikasnagar road has been damaged for a long time, causing great inconvenience to commuters. The damaged road disrupts the smooth flow of traffic and should be restored soon. The authorities concerned should start the tarring work of this road at the earliest. Abhinav, Shimla
Bumpy road bane of drivers
THE road near the petrol pump in Rahighat is quite bumpy and full of potholes. It causes a lot of inconvenience, especially to those driving smaller vehicles. The authorities concerned should repair the road as soon as possible and spare people of the inconvenience.
Brijesh, Shimla
Rampant roadside encroachments
VEND owners and shopkeepers are regularly encroaching upon roads of Kangra. Due to this, roads are getting narrower and traffic jams have increased. As a result, commuters, at times, have to spend about half an hour to cross Kangra. The administration should take notice of this issue and remove encroachments from the town.
Prateek, Kangra
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...