Damaged road irks commuters

THE Kasumpti-Vikasnagar road has been damaged for a long time, causing great inconvenience to commuters. The damaged road disrupts the smooth flow of traffic and should be restored soon. The authorities concerned should start the tarring work of this road at the earliest. Abhinav, Shimla

Bumpy road bane of drivers

THE road near the petrol pump in Rahighat is quite bumpy and full of potholes. It causes a lot of inconvenience, especially to those driving smaller vehicles. The authorities concerned should repair the road as soon as possible and spare people of the inconvenience.

Brijesh, Shimla

Rampant roadside encroachments

VEND owners and shopkeepers are regularly encroaching upon roads of Kangra. Due to this, roads are getting narrower and traffic jams have increased. As a result, commuters, at times, have to spend about half an hour to cross Kangra. The administration should take notice of this issue and remove encroachments from the town.

Prateek, Kangra

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla