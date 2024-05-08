DC visits Pooh polling stations

Our Correspondent

RAMPUR, May 7

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, also the District Election Officer, today inspected the polling stations in Pooh block of Kinnaur and took stock of the arrangements made for the LS polls. He interacted with booth-level officers present at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pooh polling centre, and gave necessary guidelines on basic facilities for voters, including ramps for the differently abled and the elderly. He called upon the officers of the District Election Department to provide information to the local people regarding polls.

“Motivate people to exercise their franchise on the voting day and cooperate in increasing the voting percentage in Kinnaur,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur