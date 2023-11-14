Defying curbs, crackers sold at crowded markets in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 13

Roadside vendors defied the notification issued by Subdivisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Nurpur and Jawali for setting up firecracker stalls.

The administration, while exercising powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, had notified a number of open places (locations) away from crowded markets for setting up firecracker stalls keeping in view public safety.

As per information, the local administration had notified sports ground at Chogan in ward number 1, Talab Ground (Children’s Park) in ward number 2, Valmiki park in ward number 4, Indira Colony parks in ward number 5 and 6, Ramlila Ground in the main bazaar and open place in Niazpur bus stand at Nurpur for selling green crackers on October 31.

The vendors were told to set up stalls at Ram Leela ground, ground of government school and open space near sabzi mandi at Jassur near Nurpur.

In Jawali, the administration had notified cracker selling points at Maharana Pratap Ground and the mini-secretariat ground but vendors set up their stalls in crowded markets at Jawali, Labh and Kehrian.

Notwithstanding restrictions, the vendors were found selling polluting firecrackers (non-green) along the Pathankot-Mandi national highway at Jassur and Chogan in Nurpur.

They had set up their stalls in the busy markets of Nurpur, Kotla, Gangath and Jawali towns. The order of the National Green Tribunal banning the sale of non-green firecrackers seemed to be a farce in the area on and before Diwali.

The authorities failed to check the sale of firecrackers in restricted areas. Even the apex court’s two-hour limit was not complied with. Intriguingly, not even one stall to sell firecrackers was set up in the notified locations at Nurpur and Jassur.

All restrictions remained only on paper and no government agency checked the violation. The issuance of such notifications by local administrations before Diwali restricting firecrackers’ sale in the crowded places has become a routine official formality.

Found selling polluting crackers

