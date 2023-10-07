Dharamsala all set to host WC match

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 6

Dharamsala international cricket stadium is all set for the first match of the ICC World Cup between Bangladesh and Afghanistan tomorrow.

Bangladesh team practised at the HPCA stadium during the day. Captains of both Bangladesh and Afghanistan teams, while interacting with media, exuded confidence saying they were sure of good performance.

Hundreds of posters and banners carrying the photos of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and HPCA president Arun Dhumal have come up all over Dharamsala city welcoming the spectators and cricket enthusiasts for the World Cup matches. Besides Dharamsala, posters have been put up on all the routes leading to the city.

Traffic restrictions shall be imposed in the city as per traffic plans of the Kangra police for tomorrow’s match. One-way traffic plan will be implemented on main roads leading to the cricket stadium to avoid traffic congestion. Parking places have been earmarked at police ground, Dari ground and Zorwar stadium for the spectators coming in the city to watch the match. Shuttle service of the HRTC buses would be provided to spectators from the parking places to the cricket stadium.

The team of England arrived in Dharamsala today. The team was accorded welcome by the officials of the HPCA at Gaggal airport. England will clash with Bangladesh at Dharamsala on October 10.

