EC gives permission to shift 7 polling stations

Shimla, May 5

The Election Commission (EC) has granted permission to shift the locations of seven polling stations in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur. The decision has been made after the District Election Officers sent the proposals to shift the polling stations to the EC.

In the Manali Assembly constituency, Shirar polling station has been shifted from Government Primary School, Shirar, to panchayat ghar Shirar; Pashi polling station of Banjar assembly constituency has been shifted from Government Middle School, Pashi, to Government Primary School, Pashi; Hanogi polling station of Darang assembly constituency has been shifted from Government Primary School, Dungar, to community hall near gau sadan Hanogi; Hiun polling station of assembly constituency, Dharampur, has been moved from Government Primary School, Hiun Galu, to Mahila Mandal Bhavan, Hiun Doyam; and the Ghadyatar polling station of Balh assembly constituency has been moved from panchayat Ghar, Luhakher, to Patwar Khana Ghadyatar.

The decision to make changes in the locations of these polling stations had been taken to facilitate the voters.

