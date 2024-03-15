 Ex-MLA hits out at govt for ignoring Chamba : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Ex-MLA hits out at govt for ignoring Chamba

Former Chamba MLA Pawan Nayar addresses the media in Chamba on Thursday.



Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 14

BJP leader and former Chamba MLA Pawan Nayar has hit out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government for failing to fulfil poll promises before the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Nayar said the Chief Minister’s visit to Chamba on Wednesday turned into a political tour and the CM was least concerned about what people of Chamba want from the government.

“It seemed like the Chief Minister was in a hurry and after alighting from the helicopter at Sultanpur he directly headed for the public meeting and then to the Circuit House for a lunch before leaving for Shimla and had no time to meet the people, who waited for hours to put forth their demands,” he said. He added that when the Chief Minister came to Chamba last time, at that time too he seemed to be in a hurry and kept people waiting.

Nayar said the announcements made by the Chief Minister were nothing but ploy to deceive people.

The land for the parking lot announced by the Chief Minister was still in the name of the Transport Corporation. Nayar added that the announcement of the mini-secretariat was made during the previous government’s tenure, and budgetary provisions were also made for it.

He said all road projects, which the Chief Minister inaugurated or laid foundation stones of, were funded by the Central Government. The state government has not given a single penny, but was claiming credit for these projects, he added.

He questioned the quality of development work being done in the district and alleged that substandard material was being used.

Nayar alleged that PWD officers were awarding tenders to their favourite contractors and those who were in the habit of delaying work were also being benefitted.

The former MLA also alleged that action was initiated against the security company at the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, but it has been again awarded the tender.

#BJP #Chamba #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


