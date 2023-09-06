Fear of landslides continues to haunt Sujanpur residents

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 5

Over 60 families of Brahampuri Mohalla in Sujanpur town here are living in the fear of landslides ever since flashfloods in the nullah flowing through the colony damaged a number of houses in August.

The colony located near Tihra Fort hills has turned fragile due to heavy rain. On August 14, the nullah flowing down the hills wreaked havoc in the colony. People are still busy removing debris and muck from their houses.

KK Awasthi, a resident of the colony, said, “Debris continues to roll down the hills in small quantities. People fear the hills may cave in and damage their houses.”

Colony resident Ramesh Kumar said since the nullah flowed down a steep slope, its flow was too high. Installing check dams at short distances could help in reducing the velocity of the water and debris, he said.

Another resident said some parts of the historical fort of the Katoch dynasty located on the hills were also crumbling. He added the local MLA, Deputy Commissioner, and the SDM had visited the colony and assured them of corrective action but done nothing.

#Hamirpur