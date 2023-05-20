Govt sanctions Rs 8.6L for installing martyr’s statue

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 19

The state government today sanctioned Rs 8.60 lakh for the installation of a statue of martyr Assistant Sub-Inspector (CRPF) Sanjay Kumar who was killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in April 2017.

The family of the martyr had been running from pillar to post for the past five years for getting his statue installed at his native Nagri village (around 7 km from here). The Tribune highlighted the issue in these columns last week.

Martyr’s widow Reema Devi thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and local MLA Ashish Butail for sanctioning fund for the purpose. She also thanked The Tribune, which, she said, was instrumental in highlighting her voice.

Butail, who is also the Chief Parliamentary Secretary, told media persons here today that CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had already released the funds to the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, with directions for the early installation of the statue.

Sanjay joined the CRPF in 1990. He, along with a team of CRPF jawans, had gone to the Naxal-dominated Kalapathar of the south Bastar region of Sukma district on April 20, 2017, when the rebels attacked the team. Sanjay attained martyrdom in the attack.