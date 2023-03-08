Heaps of garbage an eyesore for Palampur residents

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 7

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) pays over Rs 21 lakh to contractors every month for lifting garbage from different parts of the city, yet piles of waste material can be seen in many areas. Rajpur, Banuri, Bindravan, and Differepatt are among the worst-affected areas.

Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped in a forest area on the Palampur-Holta bypass near the Rajpur Chowk, besides on the Banuri-Panchrukhi road and also near the IPH store on the ITI road at Aima village.

The MC authorities have not taken any action in the matter despite repeated requests and public protests.

In the absence of a proper mechanism for garbage lifting, forest land and water channels in and around Palampur face the danger of contamination from the waste dumps.

Bhiral Khud and Mol Khud, two tributaries of the Beas, passing through the city have also been littered with garbage. The IPH Department lifts water from these khuds for supply schemes in lower areas of the city.

Residents of Banuri and Rajpur villages say the dumping of waste has affected the environment. Animals throng these garbage dumps, making the situation worse. It is feared that large-scale garbage dumps may lead to outbreak of diseases.

The Palampur MC that was formed two years ago has failed to set up a garbage treatment plant. The civic body is currently dumping garbage of 15 wards on the banks of the Neugal river at Aima village.

Prior to the formation of the corporation, there were three garbage treatment plants in satellite areas of the city at Aima, Ghuggar and Khalet, which it had taken over later.

The situation has worsened after the formation of Palampur Municipal Corporation. The MC has failed to run these plants in the absence of skilled workers and technical know-how. Shiv Mohan Saini, Joint Commissioner, Palampur MC, says he is aware of the situation and has pulled up the field staff and contractors. Show-cause notices have been served on the contractors. All garbage dumps will be removed soon, he adds.

No waste treatment plant