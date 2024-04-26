HP High Court defers hearing on plea for April 30

Vijay Arora
Legal Correspondent
Shimla, April 25
The HP High Court today deferred hearing on a petition filed by three Independent MLAs alleging therein that the Speaker is not accepting their resignations from the Legislative Assembly and sought intervention of the court in this regard.
Today, the matter was listed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua. After hearing the matter at length, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 30 at 4.15 pm.
During the course of the hearing, senior counsel Maninder Singh appeared for the petitioners. On the other side, through video conference, senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha before the court.
The three Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra constituency, KL Thakur from Nalagarh and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur constituency, had submitted their resignations from the membership of the Assembly to the Secretary of the Assembly on March 22. Later, they met Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and requested for the acceptance of their resignations. They also met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
As the Speaker has not yet accepted their resignations, the three MLAs have approached the High Court.
The trio have filed a petition against non-acceptance of the resignations and issuing show cause notices to them by the Speaker.
They have contended that they submitted their resignations voluntarily and the Speaker should accept the resignation. The petitioners alleged in the petition that the Speaker, instead of accepting their resignation, has issued show cause notices to them seeking their response in this regard. They further alleged that the action of the Speaker was arbitrary and wrong.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...