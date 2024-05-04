Himachal bypoll: MLA seeks votes in deity’s name: BJP plaint to CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against Sanjay Rattan, Congress MLA from Jwalamukhi, for seeking votes by evoking religious sentiments of the electorate.

The complaint concerns an appeal made by Rattan at an election rally in the Gagret Assembly segment in Una, where byelection will be held on June 1 along with the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, while quoting verbatim Rattan’s appeal to the voters in Hindi, accused him of seeking votes in the name of religion.

“Aap logon ko lage Mata Chintpurni ki kasam, agar apne Kalia ko vote na dale, pujari hain Chintpurni ke, Kalia ko vote dalenge, aap Mata ke charno mein ashirwaaad lenge,” the BJP’s complaint stated. “He has violated the model code of conduct by evoking religious sentiments by showing fear of the deity to the voters,” said Pramod Thakur, state office secretary of the BJP, in the complaint.

Rattan, along with other Congress leaders, sought votes for party candidate Rakesh Kalia in the Gagret segment. The BJP has demanded legal action against the Congress and its leaders, including Rattan. “Rattan has tried to evoke religious sentiments by using an objectionable language and as such in the interest of justice, action be taken against him,” the complaint read.

Kalia, a former three-term Congress MLA, had quit the party before the 2022 Assembly poll after he was denied ticket from Gagret.

