Himachal govt issues orders for stopping employees’ contribution to restore OPS

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 17

Paving the way for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today issued the orders for stopping the contribution of the state government employees covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) from April, 1, 2023 onwards.

The Office of Memorandum in this regard was issued by the Finance (Pension) department to facilitate switch back from the NPS to OPS scheme under the CCS(Pension) Rules 1972. With this order, the employees and employer’s share covered under NPS which was being deposited with the Central Government will be stopped from April 1, 2023 onwards. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab have already restored the old pension scheme.

The cabinet on January 13, 2023 has already given its nod for the restoration of the OPS which was the main demand of majority government employees.

The restoration of the OPS was one of the 10 guarantees that the Congress had made to the government employees in the run up to the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. Fulfilling its promise made to the electorate, the restoration of the OPS by the Congress regime will benefit 1.36 lakh state government employees.

The intimation for stopping employees and employer’s share being deposited with the Centre from April 1 has been sent to all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, heads of department, Accountant General Office and all other offices.

The poor financial health was the biggest hurdle in the restoration of the OPS. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been accusing the previous BJP regime of handing over a debt liability of Rs 11,000 crore on account of the arrears due to the employees. Giving details, he had revealed that there is a liability of Rs 4,430 crore as salary arrears to employees, Rs 5,226 as pension liabilities and Rs 1,000 crore as DA of employees and pensioners.

The total debt burden on the state government has already exceeded Rs 75,400 crore. Under pressure to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people, Congress regime has laid thrust on resource mobilization to be able to honour the commitment made to the people at the time of elections.

The other guarantees include 300 units free power and Rs 1500 monthly financial assistance to all women between 18 to 60 years of age.

#Congress #Shimla