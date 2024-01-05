Himachal Pradesh court stays ST status to Hattees

Vijay Arora

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 4

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today stayed the implementation of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, granting the ST status to the Hattees of Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district in the state.

Besides, the court stayed the notification issued by the Tribal Development Department of the state government on January 1 for implementation of the Act till the next date of hearing and listed the matter for March 18.

Passing the interim order, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jytosna Rewal Dua observed that “strangely the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, constituted to recommend measures for implementation of safeguards for the STs, passed a resolution in its meeting held on June 10, 2022, recommending the inclusion of the Hattee community of Trans-Giri region

