Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Partibha Chauhan
Shimla, December 12
The impending Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Tuesday with the induction of two ministers.
Though there are three vacancies in the Cabinet, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will indict only two ministers.
The two leaders likely to be inducted as ministers include Rajesh Dharmani, MLA from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, and Yadvinder Goma, who represents Jaisinghpur Assembly segment in Palampur sub-division of Kangra. One Cabinet berth will be left vacant so as to keep the aspirants hopeful.
The endeavour is to give more representation to Kangra from where the Congress had won 10 of the 15 Assembly segments. Presently, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, an OBC leader, is the lone minister from Kangra. Goma belongs to a reserved category.
The induction of Dharmani will not only enhance the representation of the Brahmin community but will also give representation to Bilaspur district in the cabinet. With the cabinet expansion, the possibility of a reshuffle in the portfolio too cannot be ruled out.
