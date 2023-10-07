Himachal Pradesh shepherds left in cold as imports hit wool sales

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 6

The traditional Gaddi shepherds of Himachal are in trouble as they aren’t finding any takers for their wool produce, primarily due to low-cost imports from China and Africa.

Even the government-owned Wool Federation of Himachal stopped wool procurement in December last, citing pending stock. There are about 7 lakh shepherds, mostly Gaddis, in the state whose livelihood is at stake.

Producing about 15 lakh kg of wool in a year, they roam in the Himalayas with their sheep and goat in an annual cycle, migrating to the higher hills in summer and descending to the plains during winter.

Wool federation Deputy General Manager Deepak Saini said, “Already, 2.63 lakh kg of procured wool is lying in our storehouses, awaiting sale. We bought it at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 70 per kg, but it’s currently not even fetching Rs 40. We have asked the government to support us financially by allowing the sale at lower rates,” he said.

Asked why the rates were declining, Saini said wool from China and Africa was available at much lower prices. Another reason, he said, was the dissolving of the Wool Board of Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state’s bifurcation. “The Board would buy wool from Himachal at Rs 90 MSP. Now, even the pastoral community of Jammu and Kashmir is suffering, selling their produce at Rs 25 a kg,” he said.

Akshay Jasrotia, president of Ghamantu Pashupalak Sabha, said the government should protect the pastoralists. “About 10 per cent of Himachal’s population survives on pastoral economy. The government is talking of helping cattle farmers by buying cow and buffalo milk at Rs 80 and Rs 100 per litre. A similar policy should be framed for pastoralists. As most of the wool produced in Himachal is organic in nature, the government should get it certified so that it fetches good prices in international market,” said Jasrotia.

