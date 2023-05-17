HPCL to set up Rs 500 cr ethanol plant in Una

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) would set up an ethanol plant at Jeetpur Baheri in Una district at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Sukhu presided over a meeting here yesterday evening to discuss various aspects of the construction of the proposed ethanol plant on 30 acres.

Additional 20 acres for project The ethanol plant to come up on 30 acres at Jeetpur Baheri in Una district

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide additional 20 acres for the project

He said, “The state government is willing to invest 50 per cent equity in the project and will extend full cooperation to the company in setting up the plant.” The company, too, assured the Chief Minister of taking up the proposal with the Board of Directors.

Sukhu directed the district administration to start land acquisition for an approach road from Bhanjal within 10 days so that all hurdles in the construction of the plant could be removed. “The ethanol plant will provide employment and also create self-employment opportunities for local people and farmers of Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The neighbouring districts of Punjab will also benefit from the grain-based ethanol plant,” he said.

At the request of the company, the Chief Minister also directed the district administration to provide additional 20 acres for the plant.