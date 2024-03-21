Industrial mishaps rising in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh cluster

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 20

Industrial mishaps are increasingly coming to fore in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial cluster.

In the latest case, an employee of a pharmaceutical unit, Marine Medicare, at Mandala village in Baddi, Kamlesh Yadav lost his life after inhaling noxious fumes while two others were taken ill after leakage of gas in the factory. The mishap occurred yesterday afternoon when production was underway but employees started running out after leakage of pungent gas.

Kamlesh Yadav, driver of the unit’s owner, tried to douse the fire by entering inside the unit premises. He, however, inhaled noxious fumes and his condition worsened. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Yadav (33) hailed from Balia in Uttar Pradesh. Employees started vomiting after coming out of the unit. The condition of the three hospitalised employees is stated to be stable.

SP Baddi Ilma Afroz informed that a case under sections 336 and 304-A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence has been registered on a complaint filed by the mechanical officer.

As many as nine lives were lost in another fire incident at Jharmajri on February 2 and the unit owners could not be arrested for weeks by the Baddi police. They are out on anticipatory bail taken from the high court.

A question mark has been put on functioning of the authorities entrusted with the task of ensuring safety of employees.

