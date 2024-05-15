Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 14

Celebrations by GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) students marked the start of International Nurses Week at MGMSC Hospital, Khaneri, yesterday. The theme of the weeklong event this year is “Our Nurses, Our Future, The Economic Power of Care”.

Dr Padam Sharma inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

PNO Madhu Gautam, matron Yamuna Negi, Geeta Kaushal, sister tutor Munni Negi, Jyoti Sharma, Deepika Verma, ward sisters Jamuna Thakur, Anjana Thakur along and other hospital staff were present at the event. Using models, Ritika Negi and Smriti informed the gathering about how nurses take care of people, and the problems faced by them. Nurses Week will be celebrated from May 12 to May 18 this year.