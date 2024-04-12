Jai Ram as CM sidelined BJP leaders, alleges Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 11

Chander Shekhar, state Congress working president and Dharampur MLA, today said that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had systematically sidelined BJP leaders for personal gains. He was in the district to chair a meeting of the party workers to prepare them for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by former minister Kaul Singh Thakur, District Congress Committee president Prakash Chaudhary, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur and other local leaders.

Chander Shekhar, while talking to mediapersons here, said that Jai Ram had taken the initiative to eliminate the BJP cadre and was busy in the campaign to induct Congress leaders into the party, he added.

He alleged that during the previous BJP regime, Jai Ram never visited former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in Hamirpur district. However, after inducting Congress rebel Rajender Rana into the BJP, he visited Dhumal.

Chander Shekhar said, “Jai Ram Thakur’s plans to topple the Congres government will not succeed. Some people get addicted to being in power and hence are trying to create instability in the state government but they will not succeed.” He added that at the time of the rain disaster in Himachal, Jai Ram did not support the government to bring more funds from the Centre.

On the question of the six Congress MLAs, he said, ”It was a game of hawala. I had also received an offer through a WhatsApp call to rebel against the party. The caller stated that you are the only Congress MLA in Mandi district and if you join the BJP, all 10 seats will go to the opposition party.”— TNS

