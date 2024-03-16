Kaza, Pangi areas to be turned into natural farming zones: Hemis Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Charing a meeting here today, Hemis Negi, State Project Director, Natural Farming Khushhal Kisan Yojana, said as part of its initiative to bring the maximum area under organic farming, the government proposed to convert the Kaza area of Lahaul-Spiti district and Pangi area of Chamba district into natural farming zones.

The meeting was convened to ensure the implementation of the announcements made by the CM regarding natural farming in the Budget for 2024-25. Negi asked the officials to prepare and send an action plan for the work to be done under the scheme in the coming financial year before March 31.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla