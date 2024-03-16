Kaza, Pangi areas to be turned into natural farming zones: Hemis Negi

Shimla, March 15
Charing a meeting here today, Hemis Negi, State Project Director, Natural Farming Khushhal Kisan Yojana, said as part of its initiative to bring the maximum area under organic farming, the government proposed to convert the Kaza area of Lahaul-Spiti district and Pangi area of Chamba district into natural farming zones.
The meeting was convened to ensure the implementation of the announcements made by the CM regarding natural farming in the Budget for 2024-25. Negi asked the officials to prepare and send an action plan for the work to be done under the scheme in the coming financial year before March 31.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well