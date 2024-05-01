Landslides hit Chamba, roads blocked

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 30

Traffic was disrupted at several places in Chamba district after major highway and other roads were blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by three day of heavy rains even as sun shone bright today. The Bharmour-Chamba-Pathankot (NH 154A) highway was blocked at Chaned and Kariyan near Chamba town bringing to a halt all kind of traffic.

NHAI officials said a major landslide early morning disrupted the traffic on Chamba-Pathankot stretch for more than three hours. The landslide occurred at 4 am after which the PWD men and machinery swung into action clearing the debris by 7 am.

Meanwhile, a landslide and rockfall near Kariyan blocked the Chamba-Bharmour stretch of the highway in the morning.

With the national highway closed, long queues of vehicles were formed from both sides, causing inconvenience to commuters, including school students and government employees. Those traveling from the Bharmour area towards Chamba and Kangra in the morning were stranded and had to find alternative means of transportation to continue their journey.

Additionally, vehicles transporting essential supplies such as milk, bread, and vegetables towards Bharmour were also stuck midway due to roadblocks hindering timely supply of daily need things.

The NHAI authorities mobilised men and machinery to restore the road. However, due to large size of rocks, blasting was required, causing delays in road restoration. The road could only be opened in the afternoon.

“While the roadblock near Chaned was removed about 7 am, the restoration at Kariyan was delayed due to huge boulders which required blasting. The road was reopened for traffic in the afternoon,” said Rajeev Sharma, Executive Engineer, National Highways, Chamba.

Another landslide at Mori Dhank Holi region of Bharmour subdivision blocked the Holi-Nagrayan road. A temple in the area has been partially destroyed due to landslide. The closure of the road led to a complete halt of vehicular traffic to and fro on this route, causing difficulties for travellers. The Chamba-Holi road has been blocked for traffic for last two weeks. The road was opened for pedestrians on Monday but has been damaged following a landslide.

