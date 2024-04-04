Man held for killing wife’s paramour

Solan, April 3
The Baddi police registered a murder case against a man after one Nem Chand (35) was found murdered in his rented accommodation at Haripur Sandholi village in Baddi today. The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the suspect’s wife.
Baddi DSP Khajana Ram said suspect Ravinder Sahni was the husband of Anita Devi, who had been living away from him for nine years Chand was attacked with a sharp weapon by Sahni last night, the police said. Sahni was nabbed in Parwanoo.
