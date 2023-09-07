Minister: Rs 83.50 cr okayed for disaster-hit Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 6

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said that Rs 83.50 crore had been approved under MGNREGA for various works in disaster-affected areas of Chamba district.

The minister directed officials concerned to approve on priority works under MGNREGA and ensure quality.

He presided over a meeting to review the progress of various schemes being implemented under the Rural Development Department in the district. MLA Neeraj Nayar and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan also attended the meeting.

The minister directed the officials to conduct the geo-tagging process of houses partially and completely damaged in the natural calamity during the ongoing monsoon season in a time-bound manner.

